Truck smashes into St. Albert home causing structural damage: officials

Emergency crews were called to a St. Albert home after it was struck by a pickup on Friday afternoon.

The pickup hit the house at Fraser Drive and Foxborough Gardens around 12:30 p.m.

RCMP said the truck was heading west on Hebert Road. It crashed into the home after turning north Fraser Drive.

The truck caused significant damage to the house. Six people were inside at the time, but none of them were injured.

A spokesperson for the City of St. Albert says the house is uninhabitable because of structural damage sustained from the crash.

The 36-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The RCMP is investigating and is asking anyone with dashcam or home security video of the crash to contact officers at 780-458-7700.