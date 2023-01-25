Truck thief shot at witnesses near Wetaskiwin, Alta.: RCMP

Mounties south of Edmonton requested public assistance Wednesday to solve a case involving a stolen pickup and shots fired at witnesses.

Officers were first called on Dec. 21 at 4:24 a.m. by a person who said their truck was stolen from their driveway. The theft was caught on security video.

Police said they were called the following day at 9:15 p.m. when the pickup was spotted on Highway 13 west of Wetaskiwin.

"The witnesses followed the vehicle while officers were en route," Cst. Cory Schultz wrote in a news release.

"As the suspects turned onto Range Road 251, they noticed they were being followed and started shooting a firearm at the witnesses. One round struck the windshield. Witnesses backed off and the suspects left the area."

The suspect driver is described as wearing a red shirt under a black coat and red shoes.

The passenger was dressed in all-black clothing. Both had their faces covered, RCMP said.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche with Alberta licence plate CKY 2089.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)

Wetaskiwin is located rougly 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.