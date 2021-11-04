Trucking association wants more standardized training after logs impale school bus in Barrhead

EDMONTON -

A trucking association says a log impaling an Alberta school bus is an example of the industry needing more standardized training so companies can be confident in their drivers.

Although the log truck driver in the Nov. 2 incident northwest of Edmonton is considered responsible and faces fines, Chris Nash of the Alberta Motor Transport Association says there’s a lack of standardized and recognized education in trucking.

“Something on a résumé that you can feel confident to hire a driver, knowing they’ve been trained specifically for what you’re looking for as opposed to training on the job or maybe a company,” he told CTV News Edmonton.

He says the entry level training required gives people the ability to operate big trailers, but doesn’t necessarily cover the nuances of loading different types of product in a way that is accredited across the sector.

Logging, according to Nash, is one of the most heavily regulated and permitted areas of the industry because of the difficulty of the job.

“We’ve all tried to stack firewood at the campground to see how easily we can carry it,” he said.

“A load that leaves wherever you loaded it perfectly may not end up like that through your journey.”

Provincial highway inspectors said the load in Barrhead on Nov. 2 was overweight and improperly balanced, with one of the logs sticking too far out at the front of the trailer.

It’s believed when the semi turned left, the extended log caught on and punched through a loaded school bus in the left lane of the road the trucker was turning onto.

One student was assessed by a doctor and put on concussion protocol, but no one else was hurt.

“We’re pretty thankful in an event of this magnitude there was (sic) very limited injuries,” Nash said.

He estimated between $30 million and $50 million in redundant training is done because when drivers change jobs, they start “ground up, whether you’re two days or 20 years.”

According to the AMTA, a little more than half of Alberta’s $300-billion GDP is moved on the back of a truck.

Given the size of the industry and its high-risk nature, Nash sees more consistent training as very beneficial.

“Something like a trade, like a red seal, like an electrician or mechanic where they can go in the morning and apply and potentially be working by noon.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson