Trucking company fined $24K in 2020 crash that killed teacher

Meghan Weis, 36, was killed when an eight-wheel converter dolly was lost from a semi and hit her vehicle on Lessard Road just off Anthony Henday Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Meghan Weis, 36, was killed when an eight-wheel converter dolly was lost from a semi and hit her vehicle on Lessard Road just off Anthony Henday Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

