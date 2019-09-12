A handful of protesters stationed themselves outside of a campaign event held by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Edmonton Thursday.

The protesters, wearing yellow vests and waving signs with messages like “Wake Up Save Canada,” were outside of the Arts Barns building on Whyte Avenue, where Trudeau was set to speak around 5 p.m.

Another 20 people were waiting to get into the venue just after 3:30 p.m.

Trudeau arrived on a new plane when he flew to Edmonton Thursday, after a wing was damaged at the airport in Victoria.

A media bus drove under one of the plane's wings on the tarmac Wednesday.

The party will be using an Air Transat plane until further notice.

It was a busy Day 2 of the campaign for Trudeau, who spoke in Kamloops, B.C. and on Vancouver Island earlier in the day.

Trudeau’s Edmonton speech means he’s missing the first federal party leaders debate hosted by Maclean’s and CityTV in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Green Leader Elizabeth May and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh were all set to take part in the debate.

With files from The Canadian Press

Some people lined up outside of the Arts Barns building on Whyte Avenue to hear Trudeau speak. Thursday Sept. 12, 2019. (CTV News Edmonton)