Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with workers at the Trans Mountain Terminal in Strathcona County on Friday.

“I'm going to be making an announcement tomorrow morning about the building of the Trans Mountain Pipeline,” Trudeau said at a Liberal rally on Thursday.

Trudeau and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi will speak with the media after meeting with workers on Friday morning.

The federal government reapproved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project last month, with the goal to have construction underway by September.

Sohi says the National Energy Board is currently in the process of issuing permits for the pipeline expansion project.