Trudeau promises federal aid, vaccine doses during talk with Premier Kenney

Edmonton -

During a 20-minute conversation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Jason Kenney discussed next steps in dealing with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

According to the province, the prime minister renewed Ottawa’s offer of support through additional healthcare resources. Kenney confirmed the governments of Canada and Alberta are working on providing those resources through the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Red Cross.

The premier is also asking for doses of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine, indicating that some Albertans are waiting for the single-dose shots to become available. Trudeau affirmed a request for 20,000 doses. Kenney is also looking to Ottawa to help provide rapid antigen tests for employers, a request Trudeau said he would look into.

In addition to the pandemic, the two leaders discussed the completion of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, the Line 5 pipeline crossing, and the federal government’s child care program.