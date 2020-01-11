EDMONTON -- Canada’s prime minister and foreign affairs minister will be in Edmonton on Sunday to attend a vigil in memory of the victims of the Ukrainian plane "unintentionally" shot down by Iran.

CTV News has confirmed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak at a memorial service being co-hosted by the Edmonton Iranian community and the University of Alberta.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne will also attend the 3 p.m. event at the Saville Community Sports Centre.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged Saturday that an Iranian missile took down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, killed all 176 people aboard.

Rouhani, who spoke with Trudeau over the phone Saturday, posted on Twitter that an Iranian military investigation concluded "missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash."

The admission came a day after Iran denied claims being made by Canada, Britain and the United States that the plane was shot down by Iran, possibly accidentally.

At a news conference in Ottawa on Saturday, Trudeau called for a creditable investigation into the incident and compensation for the families of the dead.

“This is a tragedy that should not have happened,” the prime minister said.

"Shooting down a civilian aircraft is horrific. Iran must take full responsibility," he said.

Fifty-seven of the people on board the aircraft were Canadians, 13 of whom have been identified as Edmonton residents.

The Sunday service will be emceed by Pegah Salari, a U of A alumna and volunteer with the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton. CTV News Edmonton will be livestreaming the service.

With files from The Canadian Press