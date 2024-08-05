EDMONTON
    • Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, middle, and Alberta Minister Mike Ellis, right, receive an update on the Jasper Wildfire Complex at the unified command centre in Hinton, Alta., on Aug. 5, 2024. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti / CTV News Edmonton) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, middle, and Alberta Minister Mike Ellis, right, receive an update on the Jasper Wildfire Complex at the unified command centre in Hinton, Alta., on Aug. 5, 2024. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti / CTV News Edmonton)
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.

    He and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith were briefed on the wildfire response in the morning by leaders from the unified command unit, including Parks Canada and the municipality of Jasper, in Hinton, which is about 80 kilometres east of the Jasper townsite and 280 kilometres west of Edmonton.

    Trudeau was also going to meet with fire crews and evacuees.

    He did not take questions from media afterward.

    Smith is expected to join the daily provincial wildfire update at 3 p.m. MT. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

    According to the latest data, the Jasper Wildfire Complex was about 34,000 hectares big.

    About one third of the town located in Jasper National Park was burned down on July 24.

    Resident tours of damage in the townsite were postponed to Monday after a firefighter died on Saturday.

    This is a developing news story. More to come… 

