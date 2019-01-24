

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A new City of Edmonton survey shows a significant decline in confidence in the city manager and a healthy work environment.

More than 8,700 employees participated in the City of Edmonton Employee Engagement and Diversity Survey—a bi-annual study since 2012.

The most significant unfavourable decline was a 9.7 per cent decrease—from 59.3 per cent to 49.7 per cent—in trust and confidence in City Manager Linda Cochrane and the Deputy City Managers’ ability to achieve the city’s goals.

The city also took a hit in fostering a healthy and safe working environment, with a seven per cent decrease in their commitment to maintaining it.

The survey also shows that discrimination and harassment are up. Discrimination increased from 11.4 per cent to 14 per cent; harassment went up from 19 per cent to 23.8 per cent; and employees who claim to have witnessed harassment or discrimination arose from 20.2 per cent to 25.6 per cent.