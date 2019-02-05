

The City of Edmonton hit a low of -32.3 on Tuesday morning, the last time Edmonton saw a colder day was December 13, 2009 when temperatures dropped to -36.7.

Extreme cold warnings have once again been issued for the majority of the province by Environment Canada.

School buses have been cancelled for Aspen View Public Schools, Elk Island Public Schools and Elk Island Catholic Schools, Wilde Rose School Division and Parkland School Division, but all schools remain open.

In Spruce Grove, Brookwood School is closed on Tuesday for boiler repairs due to cold weather.

The cold conditions bring with them a real risk of frost bite.

Environment Canada says wind chills between -40 and -50 will continue Tuesday morning, before moderating in the afternoon and then returning overnight into Wednesday.

The arctic air is expected to remain until Thursday.

