Tuesday morning snowfall makes for chaotic commute in Edmonton
EDMONTON -- A light snowfall in Edmonton made for a messy Tuesday morning commute that saw a number of crashes and major traffic tie-ups.
Environment Canada said around five centimetres of snow was expected to fall on the Edmonton area.
511 Alberta's Twitter account was especially busy as it reported collisions on Whitemud Drive at Rainbow Valley Bridge and on the Anthony Henday.
The QEII was also "covered/partly covered snow w/icy sections," 511 Albert said, adding snowplows were at working trying to maintain roads.
Edmonton police issued their own message pleading with drivers to "slow down and allow yourself extra time to get to where you are going today."
The snow-covered roads also caused lengthy delays, especially on the southwest part of the Henday.