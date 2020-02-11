EDMONTON -- A light snowfall in Edmonton made for a messy Tuesday morning commute that saw a number of crashes and major traffic tie-ups.

Environment Canada said around five centimetres of snow was expected to fall on the Edmonton area.

511 Alberta's Twitter account was especially busy as it reported collisions on Whitemud Drive at Rainbow Valley Bridge and on the Anthony Henday.

WB Anthony Henday Dr (south leg) at 91 St, MVC. Drive with caution in the area. (8:56am) via @CTN_Edmonton #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 11, 2020

WB Anthony Henday Dr approaching Ray Gibbon Dr, MVC affecting traffic. Drive with caution. (8:25am) via @CTN_Edmonton #ABRoads #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 11, 2020

SB Anthony Henday Dr (west leg) at Stony Plain Rd, MVC. Expect delays. (7:52am) via @CTN_Edmonton #ABRoads #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 11, 2020

EB Whitemud Dr at Rainbow Valley Bridge, MVC. Expect delays in the area. (7:10am) via @CTN_Edmonton #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 11, 2020

Challenging conditions for north & central Alberta highways this morning. Covered & partly covered snow/ice. Snowplows are active; give them room to work. Drive with caution. (7:08am) #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/giryotxawk — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 11, 2020

The QEII was also "covered/partly covered snow w/icy sections," 511 Albert said, adding snowplows were at working trying to maintain roads.

Edmonton police issued their own message pleading with drivers to "slow down and allow yourself extra time to get to where you are going today."

Good morning #yeg. It is another snowy day. Please slow down and allow yourself extra time to get to where you are going today. Make sure your lights are on and that your vehicle is clear of snow. Take extra precautions and drive safe out there! #yegtraffic — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 11, 2020

#SCTransit -it’s snowing! Traffic is slowing... We’re doing our best to get you where you’re going, but it looks like we’re running late. Sorry! expect delays going into Edmonton #shpk #strathco — Strathcona County (@StrathcoCounty) February 11, 2020

The snow-covered roads also caused lengthy delays, especially on the southwest part of the Henday.

Looks like the white stuff is back on the road...anddd everyone forgot how to drive when the roads are not bare. #yegtraffic #yeg pic.twitter.com/gY75oUkcJg — Andriy Marchyshyn (@marchysh) February 11, 2020

Lol I love Edmonton #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/2LPZ7ueJ7B — Ignorance is not bliss (@Moniluxx) February 11, 2020