Mild temperatures will continue throughout the week as we've shaken off the arctic airmass that dominated the first week of April.

However, we're still cooler than average right through most (probably all) of the next 5-10 days.

Edmonton and area gets to the 4-8 degree range today.

We'll cool to highs in the 0-5 range Wed/Thu and then return to the 4-8 degree range for Fri and the weekend.

Precpitation Outlook:

Showers and some mixed precipitation will move into southern and western Alberta later this afternoon.

Areas south of Edmonton aren't likely to get much snow accumulation.

However, the Edmonton Metro Region could pick up 1-3cm of wet snow tonight.

Regions further north may get even more accumulation overnight with the heaviest snow hitting areas from Peace River southeast towards the Lloydminster region.

Snow will taper off through the day Wednesday in east-central and northeast Alberta.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a late-afternoon shower or flurries.

High: 6

Evening - Cloudy with periods of wet snow overnight. 1-3cm possible.

9pm: 2

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers/flurries in the evening or overnight.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6