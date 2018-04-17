Snow has tapered off for most of the Edmonton Metro Region.

However, we still have some pockets of heavier snow in the foothills (especially near Nordegg).

And...there's another wave of snow pushing north through eastern Alberta this morning.

By this afternoon, it's mostly NE Alberta that's dealing with snow and 5-10cm is possible in that region by early Wednesday.

Edmonton stays cloudy with a few scattered pockets of precipitation today.

No significant accumulation is expected. So, we likely won't add much to what's already on the ground.

That snow on the ground should start to melt fairly quickly.

We'll climb to a high in the 3 or 4 degree range this afternoon with a few sunny breaks.

Mainly sunny skies are on tap for Wed/Thu with highs in the 5-10 degree range.

Warmer weather sticks around right through the weekend with highs near 10 Sat/Sun in the Edmonton region.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few flurries in the area this morning.

Sunny breaks and a 30% chance of a few scattered wet flurries or rain/snow mix this afternoon.

High: 3

Evening - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10