We're expecting to get to 20 this afternoon under sunny skies.

AND...although we'll likely cool a handful of degrees Wednesday, we're right back to the 20-degree range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

We'll get some increasing cloud in northern Alberta this afternoon.

In the Edmonton region, those clouds move through this evening and early Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon...we're back to some sun.

An Upper Ridge dominates the weather pattern over Western Canada yesterday and today.

A pocket cold air ripples across the top of that ridge tonight and Wednesday morning.

It won't last long...but it will lead to a one-day cooldown for Wednesday.

Looking long range - Warm and sunny for Thu/Fri/Sat.

Cooler and cloudier conditions develop Sunday/Monday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 20

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 13

Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 14