Showers moving through Central and North-Central Alberta will push out of the Edmonton area by mid-morning.

That rain will continue until midday for some areas to the south and SE of Edmonton.

Edmonton gets some midday sunny breaks and temperatures should climb a BIT higher than Monday.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 18/19 degree range today and Wednesday.

We'll slip back to the mid teens Thursday.

So...not a LOT of change...just a bit of wiggling.

Overall - daytime highs look to be stuck in the 15-20 degree range through the long weekend.

This will be the coolest end to August in almost a decade.

The average high for the last 10 days of August this year is forecast to be 18 degrees.

In 2017...it was 26.

The last time Edmonton had an average high below 20 for the last 10 days of August was back in 2010.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Showers this morning. Cloudy with sunny breaks midday.

40% chance of a shower late this afternoon.

High: 18

Evening - 60% chance of showers this evening.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of late-afternoon and/or evening showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 17