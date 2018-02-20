Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tuesday WxBlog: February 20
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 7:08AM MST
Cloudy with a few flurries in parts of North-Central and NW Alberta this morning.
In the Edmonton area, we might see some flakes. But, we're not anticipating any significant accumulation.
Further west, we could get between a dusting and 2cm of snow from areas around Grande Prairie south through the foothills.
Colder air drops in for a day.
After hitting a high of -7 in Edmonton Monday, we'll slip to a high of -10 today.
The coldest air will drop into Saskatchewan and Eastern Alberta (afternoon temperatures in the -15 to -20 range).
Warmer air moves in from the WNW on Wednesday.
NW Alberta gets a chance of some light snow Wednesday and we may see some flurries in/near Edmonton Wednesday evening.
Daytime highs get into the -5 to -10 range Wed in Edmonton and then into the 0 to -5 range for Thu/Fri/weekend.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mostly cloudy. A few flurries in the area this morning.
A few sunny breaks this afternoon.
High: -10
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -15
Wednesday - Mainly sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
30% chance of flurries in the evening.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -7
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -4
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -2
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -3
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -4