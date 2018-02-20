Cloudy with a few flurries in parts of North-Central and NW Alberta this morning.

In the Edmonton area, we might see some flakes.  But, we're not anticipating any significant accumulation.

Further west, we could get between a dusting and 2cm of snow from areas around Grande Prairie south through the foothills.

 

Colder air drops in for a day.

After hitting a high of -7 in Edmonton Monday, we'll slip to a high of -10 today.

The coldest air will drop into Saskatchewan and Eastern Alberta (afternoon temperatures in the -15 to -20 range).

 

Warmer air moves in from the WNW on Wednesday.

NW Alberta gets a chance of some light snow Wednesday and we may see some flurries in/near Edmonton Wednesday evening.

Daytime highs get into the -5 to -10 range Wed in Edmonton and then into the 0 to -5 range for Thu/Fri/weekend.

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Mostly cloudy.  A few flurries in the area this morning.

A few sunny breaks this afternoon.

High:  -10

 

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm:  -15

 

 

Wednesday - Mainly sunny in the morning.  Increasing afternoon cloud.

30% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning Low:  -20

Afternoon High:  -7

 

 

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -12

Afternoon High:  -4

 

 

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 

Morning Low:  -12

Afternoon High:  -2

 

 

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -10

Afternoon High:  -3

 

 

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -15

Afternoon High:  -4​