Cloudy with a few flurries in parts of North-Central and NW Alberta this morning.

In the Edmonton area, we might see some flakes. But, we're not anticipating any significant accumulation.

Further west, we could get between a dusting and 2cm of snow from areas around Grande Prairie south through the foothills.

Colder air drops in for a day.

After hitting a high of -7 in Edmonton Monday, we'll slip to a high of -10 today.

The coldest air will drop into Saskatchewan and Eastern Alberta (afternoon temperatures in the -15 to -20 range).

Warmer air moves in from the WNW on Wednesday.

NW Alberta gets a chance of some light snow Wednesday and we may see some flurries in/near Edmonton Wednesday evening.

Daytime highs get into the -5 to -10 range Wed in Edmonton and then into the 0 to -5 range for Thu/Fri/weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few flurries in the area this morning.

A few sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: -10

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -15

Wednesday - Mainly sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

30% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -7

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -4​