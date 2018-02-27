Another warm day in Edmonton and that mild air should press into eastern Alberta today too.

Daytime highs in the Fort McMurray to Wainwright regions should be near or slightly above zero today.

Areas west of Edmonton will be near zero too, just as they were Monday.

Wednesday looks to be mild again. But, it'll be slightly cooler than today for all areas.

Cooler air drops in towards the end of the week. Daytime highs fall into the 0 to -5 range for Thu/Fri/Sat in Edmonton.

Precipitation Outlook:

A bit of snow moved quickly across the Edmonton metro region early this morning.

Slightly heavier pockets hit areas just east and south of the city.

The clouds will stick around for a few hours and then we'll get some clearing in Edmonton by late this morning.

Eastern Alberta hangs on to the clouds & the chance of light snow into the early afternoon hours.

We're still eyeballing the potential for a significant snowfall late this week.

That snow should start Thursday and continue through Saturday.

Snow totals remain uncertain. However, it looks likely that we'll get at least 5-10cm in the Edmonton area.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 4

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -4

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Increasing cloud. 70% chance of evening snow. Risk of heavy snow.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -2

Friday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of snow. Risk of heavy snow.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Clearing.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -7