Mainly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies and temperatures well below average in Central and Northern Alberta again today.

The cold air still looks like it'll stick around until the end of the week.

It's not until the weekend that Central and Western Alberta warm up.

(how MUCH we'll warm up is still uncertain. Highs will be somewhere between 0 and -10. We'll narrow that down later in the week)

Cloudcover increases in western Alberta this evening with some snow from around Grande Prairie south through the foothills and mountains.

Heavy snow will move through western and then southern Alberta Wednesday and Thursday.

20-30cm is possible for a number of regions.

However, Edmonton is on the edge of the potential snow zone.

So...areas north and east of Edmonton will likely miss out on the snow altogether (or get VERY light flurries)

In the city, there's a risk of 0 to 5cm of snow between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: -15

Evening - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -19

Overnight Low: -21

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries or light snow.

7am: -18

Afternoon High: -14

Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -15

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2​