A chilly morning in the Edmonton region and a foggy start to the day in the NW.

Fog Advisories are in effect for the Peace Country.

That fog should dissipate midday as temperatures start to climb.

In the Edmonton Metro Region, we'll get some clearing this afternoon.

Temperatures will likely stay below zero by a few degrees through the day.

A warm front pushes in from the west tonight and temperatures will rise near or above zero after midnight.

However, there's also a chance of rain/wet snow with the passage of that front.

In areas where surfaces stay below zero...freezing rain is possible.

Roads may be quite slick/icy early Wednesday.

We'll settle into a warm spell Wed/Thu/Fri with afternoon highs above zero.

Cooler air (and a chance of snow) returns for the weekend with daytime highs dropping back to a the -2 to -7 range.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

4pm: -3

Evening - Increasing cloud this evening.

40% chance of freezing rain or wet flurries overnight.

9pm: -2

Temperature rising overnight

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning: 2

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5