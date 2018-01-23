There's a cooling trend coming.

But, we'll get another mild day today first.

Sun this morning...some clouds this afternoon and a high near 0 in Edmonton this afternoon.

Dense fog has prompted a Fog Advisory in areas from Peace River east to Fort McMurray and south into the Bonnyville/Lloydminster areas.

That fog is expected to persist until at least late-morning.

Cooler air starts to drop in Wednesday.

Daytime highs will be closer to -5 in the Edmonton region on Wed/Thu.

Northern Alberta will be in the -10 to -15 range by Thu.

The longer-range outlook is shaping up even colder with highs in the -10 to -15 range for the Edmonton region Fri and this weekend.

More of the same for next week with highs in the minus teens in Edmonton to close January and start February.

PRECIP OUTLOOK:

We have a chance of snow in the Peace Country tonight and Wednesday.

The Edmonton region and areas south towards Red Deer might see some flurries Wednesday night.

There's also a good chance of flurries/light snow in Central and North-Central Alberta Thursday.

Minimal accumulation expected in most areas.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: -1

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -5

Wednesday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of evening flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -10 ​