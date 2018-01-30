A brief band of freezing rain and ice pellets moved through the Edmonton area around 3am this morning.

That precipitation is long gone and we'll get some sunny breaks this morning.

Clouds increasing this afternoon and we get some flurries and pockets of light snow late this afternoon and through this evening.

Total snowfall amounts will likely be in the 1-4cm range.

Further north, we had some heavier snow overnight and early this morning.

In the Peace Country, over 15cm hit some areas and it continues to snow this morning.

The Grande Prairie region could get another 5-10cm of snow by the end of Wednesday.

There's still some snow in parts of NE Alberta this morning.

But, East-Central and NE Alberta gets a bit of break from snow tonight and Wednesday.

Arctic air settles in over the next few days.

Edmonton is steady near -12 most of today while NE Alberta drops into the -20 range.

Most of Central and Northern Alberta gets HIGHS near -20 Wed/Thu/Fri.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this afternoon.

Temperature steady in -12 range most of the day.

Evening - Cloudy. 60% chance of light snow this evening & overnight.

9pm: -15

Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -20

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or snow in the afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -19

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or snow.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -16