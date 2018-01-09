The cold is here. AND...it's staying.

Temperature dropping into the -15 to -20 range this afternoon with wind chill in the -20s.

Now...what about the snow?

The heavy snow that was expected overnight DID develop over some areas north of Edmonton (and a few spots to the SW)

However, the city and surrounding areas did NOT get the significant dump of snow overnight that was expected.

There IS still some snow coming this morning and that may continue into this afternoon before moving off to the east early this evening.

It's tough to say how much to expect. However, 10-15cm looks unlikely (not impossible...but, unlikely)

We'll probably get between 3 & 8cm of snow in most of the Edmonton Metro Region by the end of the day.

Northern parts of the region will likely get more snow than southern sections.

An ARCTIC HIGH will ooze in from the NW and we'll be right back into a deep freeze for a few days.

Daytime highs near -20 Wed/Thu/Fri before warming a bit this weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 3-8cm possible.

Temperature falling to -17

Wind chill in -20s all day

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -19

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -21

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -9