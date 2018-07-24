More cloud than sun in the Edmonton area today.

But, we should see at least a few breaks in the cloud and temperatures up to about 20 this afternoon.

As for precipitation, there's a risk of some scattered, light showers in the area and across North-Central Alberta today.

But, MOST of the day looks dry for the Edmonton region.

NE and SW Alberta have the best chance at seeing some showers and thunderstorms today.

The southern foothills run the greatest risk of severe thunderstorms with large hail later this afternoon/evening.

After today, a sunnier and warmer pattern moves in.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid 20s Wednesday.

Mid to Upper 20s for Thu, Fri and the weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a shower.

High: 20

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28