A cool and wet start to the week with showers and thunderstorms scattered across much of Central and Northern Alberta.

Fog advisories are in effect this morning in Eastern Alberta. Rainfall Warnings are in place across parts of Western Alberta.

Edmonton gets some showers and a risk of thunderstorms today and this evening.

Tomorrow looks a bit drier early in the day and then we get a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late-afternoon/evening.

Get through these 2 days and we're into a sunnier and hotter pattern through the weekend and into early next week.

We hit highs of 22, 20 and 18 this past long weekend. We'll get to about 18 today and 21 Wednesday.

BUT...we're expecting highs in the mid to upper 20s Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon (even a 30 on Friday).

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this afternoon.

High: 18

Evening - Cloudy with a 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27

Friday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 30

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24​