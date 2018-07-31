Cooler air will settle into the Edmonton region today.

Not cold...but COOLER. Daytime highs should still be in the mid 20s today with Partly Cloudy skies.

We'll also see low to mid 20s across the rest of North-Central and Northern Alberta.

Thunderstorms are possible in the foothills this afternoon.

Most of those storms will die as they try to slide east.

However, we can't completely rule out the risk of a thunderstorm late tonight in or near the Edmonton region.

So...we'll update that situation later today.

Looking ahead...we get a risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday.

Those will be hit-n-miss. So, don't go cancelling any plans at this point.

Heading into the long weekend - Low to mid 20s Fri/Sat. Mid to upper 20s Sun/Mon.

Looks like we'll have more sun than cloud and not much of a storm risk in the Edmonton area.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 25

Evening - A few clouds. Slight risk of a thunderstorm late in the evening.

9pm: 18

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26