Tuesday WxBlog: June 12
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 7:06AM MDT
Strong and potentially damaging wind gusts will continue in the Edmonton region and areas east towards Lloydminster through this morning.
Peak wind gusts (in km/h) as of last night were:
95 - Namao
93 - Slave Lake
91 - EIA
89 - Whitecourt
87 - Edmonton Blatchford
87 - Wainwright
85 - Vegreville
83 - Stony Plain
80 - St Albert
Gusts will continue to be in the 60-90 km/h range this morning.
We'll see a gradual easing through this afternoon in Edmonton (still gusting to about 50 though)
By tonight, it should be much calmer.
In Eastern Alberta, the gusts remain in the 60-90 range right through this evening.
Temperatures climb to a high in the mid to upper teens today and then back to about 20 Wednesday.
We get another shot of rain Thursday and that'll hold temperatures in the mid teens.
A warming trend begins Friday and we should have daytime highs in the low to mid 20s this weekend.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of a few scattered showers.
Windy - Gusts in the 60-90 km/h range this morning.
Gusts easing a bit by late this afternoon.
High: 17
Evening - Partly cloudy. Wind easing overnight.
9pm: 13
Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 20
Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 16
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 20
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 23
Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 25