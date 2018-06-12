Strong and potentially damaging wind gusts will continue in the Edmonton region and areas east towards Lloydminster through this morning.

Peak wind gusts (in km/h) as of last night were:

95 - Namao

93 - Slave Lake

91 - EIA

89 - Whitecourt

87 - Edmonton Blatchford

87 - Wainwright

85 - Vegreville

83 - Stony Plain

80 - St Albert

Gusts will continue to be in the 60-90 km/h range this morning.

We'll see a gradual easing through this afternoon in Edmonton (still gusting to about 50 though)

By tonight, it should be much calmer.

In Eastern Alberta, the gusts remain in the 60-90 range right through this evening.

Temperatures climb to a high in the mid to upper teens today and then back to about 20 Wednesday.

We get another shot of rain Thursday and that'll hold temperatures in the mid teens.

A warming trend begins Friday and we should have daytime highs in the low to mid 20s this weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of a few scattered showers.

Windy - Gusts in the 60-90 km/h range this morning.

Gusts easing a bit by late this afternoon.

High: 17

Evening - Partly cloudy. Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 13

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25