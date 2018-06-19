The Heat Warning remains in effect for northern Alberta and regions all the way south to Edmonton, Camrose/Wetaskiwin/Wainwright.

Daytime highs were in the 27 to 32 degree range in those areas yesterday and should be in the 29 to 33 degree range today.

The hottest temperatures (probably record-breaking) will be further north.

Expect more sun than cloud across Central and Northern Alberta today & tomorrow.

However, the pattern starts to change a bit on Thursday.

There's a chance of some late-day shower and/or thunderstorms Thursday.

So, Summer Solstice festivities may be punctuated with some precipitation in the evening.

The heat streak will continue through Thursday and then daytime highs will slip back into the mid to upper 20s Friday and the low to mid 20s Saturday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 29

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 25

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 30

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 25​