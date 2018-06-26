Get set for a return to average temperatures. After 8 straight days with highs above 25 degrees, we’re in the 21-degree range for the rest of this week and probably through the long weekend as well (give or take 2 or 3 degrees).

A few showers developed early this morning and slid through areas just east of Edmonton. Eastern Alberta will also get a few scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon. There’s a SLIGHT risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in or near the Edmonton Metro Region. However, most (and probably all) of the action will be east of the city.

NW Alberta also get some more showers through the day today.

So...we’re looking at a “Mix of Sun and Cloud” for the next couple days in Edmonton. It’ll be breezy too. Wind won’t be AS gusty as Monday. But, we’ll have 20-30km/h wind this afternoon and again Wednesday.

Here’s the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of an isolated late-afternoon shower.

Wind becoming W 20-30 this afternoon.

High: 20

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Light wind.

9pm : 17

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

40% chance of showers late in the evening or overnight.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

60% chance of showers or periods of rain overnight.

Sunday - 30% chance of an early-morning shower. Cloudy with sunny breaks in the afternoon.

30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20