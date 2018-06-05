Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tuesday WxBlog: June 5
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 7:13AM MDT
Partly cloudy and a high right around 20 in Edmonton today.
We had a few showers move through parts of the Edmonton region early this morning.
But...that's done and the rest of the day looks dry.
East-Central and Northern Alberta have a decent chance at getting some showers later this afternoon.
We may also see a few showers and the odd thunderstorm in the foothills late this afternoon.
A warming trend starts to take hold tomorrow.
Temperatures should climb into the mid 20s Wednesday and then highs in the 25 to 30 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.
More sun than cloud for Wed-Sat.
Cooler conditions (highs in the 15 to 20 range) will move in early next week.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: 20
Evening - A few clouds.
9pm: 16
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 23
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 28
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 28
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 29
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 21