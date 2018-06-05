Partly cloudy and a high right around 20 in Edmonton today.

We had a few showers move through parts of the Edmonton region early this morning.

But...that's done and the rest of the day looks dry.

East-Central and Northern Alberta have a decent chance at getting some showers later this afternoon.

We may also see a few showers and the odd thunderstorm in the foothills late this afternoon.

A warming trend starts to take hold tomorrow.

Temperatures should climb into the mid 20s Wednesday and then highs in the 25 to 30 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

More sun than cloud for Wed-Sat.

Cooler conditions (highs in the 15 to 20 range) will move in early next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 20

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 28

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21