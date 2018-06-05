Partly cloudy and a high right around 20 in Edmonton today.  

We had a few showers move through parts of the Edmonton region early this morning.

But...that's done and the rest of the day looks dry.

 

East-Central and Northern Alberta have a decent chance at getting some showers later this afternoon.

We may also see a few showers and the odd thunderstorm in the foothills late this afternoon.

 

A warming trend starts to take hold tomorrow.

Temperatures should climb into the mid 20s Wednesday and then highs in the 25 to 30 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

More sun than cloud for Wed-Sat.

 

Cooler conditions (highs in the 15 to 20 range) will move in early next week.

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Partly cloudy.  

High:  20

 

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm:  16

 

 

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  8

Afternoon High:  23

 

 

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  11

Afternoon High:  28

 

 

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  14

Afternoon High:  28

 

 

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  15

Afternoon High:  29

 

 

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low:  10

Afternoon High:  21