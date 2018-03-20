It's the first day of Spring and it'll feel like it!

A bit of sun in the Edmonton region (especially early in the day) and an afternoon high in the 5 degree range.

Eastern Alberta is waking up to some thick fog today.

We may see fog redevelop tonight in Central Alberta.

PRECIPITATION:

We have a few pockets of flurries north and south of Edmonton. Most of the City and surrounding area will miss out of that this morning.

Tonight, a few pockets of mixed precipitation are expected to develop in west and NW Alberta today.

There's a slight risk of seeing a bit of a rain/snow mix in parts of the Edmonton Metro Region tonight.

Most of the area will get nothing tonight.

It's later this week that bears watching...

There's a strong potential for SIGNIFICANT amounts of snow from the Peace Country through to SE Alberta.

It looks VERY likely that the Edmonton Metro Region will get snow starting late Thursday and the potential for a heavy snowfall Friday.

Some models want to shift that from snow to a rain/snow mix Friday afternoon. So, it's too early to start talking accumulation.

However, prepare for what could be an UGLY spring storm starting late Thursday and continuing Friday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

High: 5

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of some scattered pockets of mixed precipitation.

9pm: -3

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. Windy.

60% chance of snow starting late in the day.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of snow. Risk of significant amounts of snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 2