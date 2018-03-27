Heavy snow continues to fall in parts of NW Alberta (where warnings remain in effect)

The Edmonton region had some precipitation overnight and it came in the form of snow instead of a rain/snow mix.

So, we're waking up to a bit of accumulation in the Edmonton Metro Region.

There's a chance of some more flurries/light snow in or near Edmonton this morning/early afternoon.

Then...some sunny breaks this afternoon.

Snow will taper off in the Peace Country this afternoon.

Further south, western Alberta will continue to see Off-n-On snow/flurries through the day.

In the Red Deer region, it's a chance of a rain/snow mix for this afternoon.

Temperatures stay mild today and Wednesday from around Edmonton and south.

Northern Alberta continues to stay colder through the rest of the week.

That colder air drops into the Edmonton Metro Region by Thursday.

Daytime highs slip into the -4 to -9 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

Once temperatures drop, we probably won't get back to the +5 range (which is average) until the end of next week at the earliest.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few flurries or rain/snow mix this morning.

Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 4

Evening - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -4

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -3