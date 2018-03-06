A gradual warming trend takes hold this week.

Daytime highs across the province today will be pretty similar to Monday.

Some milder air moves into Western Alberta Wednesday and then slowly spreads east.

Edmonton and area will get afternoon highs near -5 today and then in the 0 to -5 range Wed/Thu.

Expect daytime highs 1-5 degree above zero Fri/Sat/Sun.

No significant snowfall in the forecast for Central and Northern Alberta.

There may be a couple brief flurries in parts of NE or Western Alberta today. But, no major accumulation.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: -5

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -12

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -3

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4​