An Upper Trough continues to dominate the weather pattern over Alberta.

At the surface, a cold front swept through Central Alberta overnight.

Most areas will be a couple degrees cooler than Monday.

But, daytime highs should be no worse than "average" in most regions.

That means afternoon temperatures in the 10-15 degree range in Edmonton.

A warmer Upper Ridge starts to move in later this week.

That'll bring a return to temperatures in the 15-20 degree range for Wed/Thu/Fri.

AND...the Edmonton area (and much of Central and North-Central Alberta) will be back in the 20s this coming weekend.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

A few scattered pop-up showers are possible in Central Alberta later today and again late Wednesday.

No significant rainfall is expected.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind NW 30 gusting to 50km/h

High: 14

Evening - Partly cloudy & wind easing this evening.

Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 11

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Wind becoming W 30 gusting at times to 50km/h

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday - Sunny with afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 24