Tuesday WxBlog: May 1
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 7:08AM MDT
An Upper Trough continues to dominate the weather pattern over Alberta.
At the surface, a cold front swept through Central Alberta overnight.
Most areas will be a couple degrees cooler than Monday.
But, daytime highs should be no worse than "average" in most regions.
That means afternoon temperatures in the 10-15 degree range in Edmonton.
A warmer Upper Ridge starts to move in later this week.
That'll bring a return to temperatures in the 15-20 degree range for Wed/Thu/Fri.
AND...the Edmonton area (and much of Central and North-Central Alberta) will be back in the 20s this coming weekend.
PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:
A few scattered pop-up showers are possible in Central Alberta later today and again late Wednesday.
No significant rainfall is expected.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind NW 30 gusting to 50km/h
High: 14
Evening - Partly cloudy & wind easing this evening.
Increasing cloud overnight.
9pm: 11
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
Wind becoming W 30 gusting at times to 50km/h
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 19
Thursday - Sunny with afternoon clouds.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 19
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 22
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 24