Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tuesday WxBlog: May 15
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 7:01AM MDT
It'll be another hot day in the Edmonton region and across much of Central and Northern Alberta.
Temperatures will be in the mid to high 20s under mainly sunny skies again.
A slightly cooler pattern shapes up after today. Daytime highs will slip into the low to mid 20s for Wednesday.
Thursday's temperatures will be precipitation-dependant. Areas locked into showers will see highs in the 10-15 degree range.
Areas that miss out on the rain will be in the 15-20 degree range.
Temperatures rebound for the weekend.
Daytime highs will be in the 20s right across the province with Edmonton and surrounding areas in the mid 20s.
PRECIPITATION Outlook:
Showers will develop in western Alberta Wednesday afternoon and are expected to push east towards the Edmonton area Wednesday night.
We're also expecting an area of showers/light rain in the foothills Thursday with a chance of some showers in the Red Deer and Edmonton regions.
Eastern Alberta gets a "chance" of some showers Wednesday night/Thursday. But, most of the moisture is going to be in western Alberta (south of Highway 16).
Areas north of Edmonton may see a few scattered showers. But, no widespread heavy rain is anticipated.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
High: 27
Evening - Cloudy periods overnight.
9pm: 22
Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a shower in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 24
60% chance of showers Wednesday evening and overnight.
Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of occasional showers.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 15
Friday - Clearing.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 19
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 23
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 25