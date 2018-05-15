It'll be another hot day in the Edmonton region and across much of Central and Northern Alberta.

Temperatures will be in the mid to high 20s under mainly sunny skies again.

A slightly cooler pattern shapes up after today. Daytime highs will slip into the low to mid 20s for Wednesday.

Thursday's temperatures will be precipitation-dependant. Areas locked into showers will see highs in the 10-15 degree range.

Areas that miss out on the rain will be in the 15-20 degree range.

Temperatures rebound for the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s right across the province with Edmonton and surrounding areas in the mid 20s.

PRECIPITATION Outlook:

Showers will develop in western Alberta Wednesday afternoon and are expected to push east towards the Edmonton area Wednesday night.

We're also expecting an area of showers/light rain in the foothills Thursday with a chance of some showers in the Red Deer and Edmonton regions.

Eastern Alberta gets a "chance" of some showers Wednesday night/Thursday. But, most of the moisture is going to be in western Alberta (south of Highway 16).

Areas north of Edmonton may see a few scattered showers. But, no widespread heavy rain is anticipated.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 27

Evening - Cloudy periods overnight.

9pm: 22

Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

60% chance of showers Wednesday evening and overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of occasional showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Clearing.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25​