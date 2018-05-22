A Heat Warning is in effect for the Edmonton area and surrounding regions.

That warning stretches from Westlock/Evansburg/Drayton Valley east to the SK border.

NE Alberta is also under that warning.

Daytime highs will be in the 27 to 32 degree range and we won't get much relief at night.

Morning lows will likely be in the 13 to 17 degree range.

That heat will last into Friday and then we'll drop to the low to mid 20s for the weekend and early next week.

Sun will dominate skies today and Wednesday.

We'll start to see a few more clouds Thu/Fri and there's a chance of some late-day showers both those days.

Quickly looking back at the Victoria Day long weekend - Edmonton DID end up with the warmest "May Long" in over a decade.

BUT, it wasn't THAT much hotter than last year.

2018 had highs of 24/24/26.

2017 had highs of 23/24/26.

We also had some May Long heat in 2013: 23/21/20 and in 2008: 28/23/21.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 28

Evening - Clear

9pm: 23

Wednesday - Mainly sunny

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 30

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a few showers.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24​