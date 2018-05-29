The WARM month of May will end of a considerably cooler and wetter note.

Edmonton has only failed to hit 20 on 5 days this month.

On average, we get just 10 days above in May.

We've had 23 of in 2018.

AND...Edmonton has also had a record-setting 13 days ABOVE 25 DEGREES!

But, that's behind us and a cooler pattern looms ahead.

We're in transition mode in the Edmonton region today with temperatures in the 15-20 degree range this afternoon and a mix of sun and cloud.

A few showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the NW and through the foothills later today.

Heavier, steadier rain is expected in the foothills tonight and that will drive into Central Alberta overnight and early Wednesday.

In general: 5-15mm looks like for much of Central and North-Central Alberta with some spots seeing more.

Edmonton gets a cool, cloudy day with showers and periods of light rain for much of Wednesday.

Thursday looks a bit drier and warmer. Then, back to a good chance of showers Friday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 18

Evening - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers developing overnight.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Cloudy with periods of rain.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 12

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20