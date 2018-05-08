A few showers rolled through the Edmonton area overnight and early Tuesday morning.

We even had some lightning strikes just south of the city.

Skies clear up as the morning goes on and it should be another warm afternoon.

Wind will pick up a bit later today. But, temperatures will get into the low to mid 20s.

Areas further east will hang on to the showers until midday.

The next rain-maker moves into the Edmonton area as early as Wednesday evening and could stick around until late Thursday.

There are some indications that this could be a steadier rainfall for parts of Central and North-Central Alberta on Thursday.

We'll continue to watch the situation and I'll have an update on that rain scenario later today.

Temperatures are set to drop for a couple days.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely have highs in the 10 to 15 degree range.

By Friday, we start to warm up again and we're looking at highs in the low to mid 20s for Edmonton and area this coming weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy w/ a few showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Wind becoming NW 20-30 with gusts to 40km/h this afternoon.

High: 24

Evening - A few clouds. Windy (gusts to 50km/h overnight)

9pm: 17

Wednesday - Sunny & windy in the morning. Cloudy & breezy in the afternoon.

70% chance of showers in the evening & overnight.

Morning Low: 6

Afteroon High: 14

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 26​