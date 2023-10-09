Turkey, bannock served at Boyle Street/Bissell Centre Thanksgiving dinner

Hundreds of people were served Thanksgiving dinner by Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissell Centre on Sunday.

The dinner was prepared by students and instructors from NAIT's culinary program.

A turkey dinner was served, along with an Indigenous dinner of bannock and stew.

"This is knowing what the community actually looks like. It's knowing our community, knowing what culture and background they're coming from and being able to meet them while we're meeting their needs," said Chris Schieman of the Bissell Centre.

The dinner served about 700 people.