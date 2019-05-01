Alberta’s new premier says using a bill his cabinet just proclaimed as law, which would allow the government to effectively cut gas supply to British Columbia, is the “final and not the first step” in getting the Trans Mountain expansion built.

“When you’re in a game of poker, you don’t show the other folks at the table what your high card is. You don’t play that high card on the first hand,” Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday, insisting his government’s first intent is to find common ground with B.C.

“We’re going to play the long game here.”

Kenney announced in an op-ed Tuesday that his cabinet made Bill 12 law at its first meeting.

The “turn off the taps” legislation, first introduced by the NDP government and given royal assent last year, would enable Alberta to curtail oil shipments to B.C.

The United Conservatives promised during their election campaign to show B.C. and Premier John Horgan the bill was not a bluff.

“What Premier Horgan must know is that Albertans are absolutely united behind building this pipeline. And as premier, I will stand with Albertans, and we will stand up for Alberta,” Kenney said Wednesday.

He also asked the B.C. premier to address rocketing fuel prices in his province's lower mainland.

"My hope is that the British Columbia government will, frankly, listen to reason and listen to British Columbians and help us get gas prices down."

However, Kenney could not say what action by B.C. would galvanize Alberta to use Bill 12, nor whether a B.C. challenge of Bill 12 could render it useless pending a court ruling.

Newly appointed Energy Minister Sonya Savage also spoke briefly on Wednesday, saying she was thrilled to be a part of Kenney’s team.

“I’ve only been sworn in for less than 24 hours and already, I’m on my way to Ottawa,” Savage said, referencing Alberta’s meeting with the senate energy committee on Friday.

She also accompanied Kenney to the senate committee hearings on Bill C-48 on Tuesday.

“I guess I can say I’ve been thrown into the fire pretty quickly.”