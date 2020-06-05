EDMONTON -- A cool start to the day in the Edmonton metro region. But the wind is down and the sun is out.

All that's about to change over the next few days as a wetter pattern takes over.

Today - just a few clouds this afternoon and turning a bit breezy.

The rain should hold off until overnight/early Saturday morning. And then it looks like it'll push north of Edmonton by late morning Saturday.

For most of the afternoon Saturday, just cloudy with a few sunny breaks, breezy and a high in the mid to upper teens.

Rain will fall fairly steadily across northern Alberta on Saturday.

THEN...

Another push of rain comes at us from the SE on Sunday. I'm still a bit hesitant to start throwing around expected rainfall totals.

But I don't think 20-50 mm is out of the question. In fact, it's looking more likely that much of the region will be towards the higher end of that scale.

So, brace for a soaker of a day Sunday with temperatures falling through the day.

Warmer and sunnier next week with temperatures back close to 20 by Tue/Wed.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: Light in the morning. SE 20 with gusts to 30 this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Becoming cloudy in the evening. 60% chance of showers overnight.

9pm: 17

Saturday - 70% chance of early-morning showers. Mostly cloudy for the late morning and afternoon.

70% chance of showers/periods of rain in the evening and overnight.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Risk of heavy, steady rain.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: 12

Afternoon: 8

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18