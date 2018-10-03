

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmontonians Paula Simons and Patti LaBoucane-Benson are Canada’s newest senators, the prime minister announced Wednesday.

Simons has worked as an Edmonton journalist for over 30 years, covering public transit, finances, Supreme Court rulings, international trade, mental health and the arts. She has held roles with the Edmonton Journal as a political columnist, CBC Radio as a producer, and various freelance titles including co-author of “Alberta: 100 Years a Home.”

LaBoucane-Benson, of Métis heritage, is currently the director of research, training and communication with Native Counselling Services of Alberta, where, over the past 15 years, she has held several roles with the BearPaw Research, Training, and Communication department. She is also a lecturer for the University of Alberta’s Executive Education program and the Peter Lougheed Leadership College.

Simons and LaBoucane-Benson were appointed by the Governor General alongside Peter Boehm of Ontario.

Boehm, a career foreign service officer, was Deputy Minister for the G7 Summit and personal representative of the Prime Minister from July 2017 to September 2018, a role he also held from 2013 to 2017 for the G8, G7, and Nuclear Security Summits.

“These three new independent senators bring a wealth of experience with them to the Red Chamber,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Whether working as a community educator and researcher, a journalist, or an ambassador, all three have gained a deep appreciation and understanding of this country.”

The three appointees were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments.