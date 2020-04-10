EDMONTON -- RCMP in Fort Vermillion have arrested two men in connection to a bear spray incident earlier this week.

Mounties were called to the Snicklefritz Liquor store in Fort Vermillion just before 8 p.m.Monday following a report that a person had been bear sprayedand had a firearm pointed at them.

Members attended and found that two victims were approached by two separate suspects while sitting in their vehicle.

One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victims, prompting a confrontation between the two groups. The victims were then sprayed with bear spray.

They both suffered minor injuries as a result.

The suspects fled before police arrived.

As a result of the investigation, two suspects were located and arrested without incident.

Clayborn Paul, 28, of Fort Vermillion, and Brandon Braun, 21, of High Level, both face a number of offences, including and two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Paul and Braun are scheduled to appear in Fort Vermillion provincial court on June 16, 2020.

Fort Vermillion is approximately 661 kilometres north of Edmonton.