EDMONTON -- An armed robbery in Fort McMurray on Wednesday resulted in two arrests as RCMP search for the third suspect.

In a news release sent Friday, Wood Buffalo RCMP say they responded to a report of an armed robbery in-progress at a business on Wednesday at 9:57 a.m. located near the intersection of Signal Road and Thickwood Drive.

According to RCMP, two individuals entered the business and demanded money while one remained in a running vehicle.

A weapon was used during the robbery and Mounties say two employees of the business received minor injuries not requiring any medical attention.

An “undisclosed amount” of cash was taken from the business and the robbers left in the waiting vehicle.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said they were able to locate and arrest two of the three individuals involved in the robbery.

39-year-old Jaclyn Louise Johnsen from Leduc and 27-year-old Alfred Richard Kamara of Edmonton were charged by RCMP with two counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of forcible confinement.

The pair were also charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.

Kamara was also charged with three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Johnsen was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on April 14.

Kamara remains in custody following their bail hearing and will appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on April 7.

RCMP say a third suspect is still at-large. They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect who is described as a Black male in their mid-30’s with a stocky build and was last seen wearing a red and black jacket.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.