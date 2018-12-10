

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Two people who were pulled over by Grande Prairie RCMP are collectively facing over two dozen charges for counterfeit money.

RCMP pulled over a stolen vehicle north of Grande Prairie, and upon a check, found multiple counterfeit and personal identity items.

A total of $49,627 was found in counterfeit cheques, as well as $3,000 in counterfeit foreign currency.

Police also recovered multiple types of fake personal identity documents, including nine fake Alberta healthcare cards, a SIN card and a birth certificate.

Among other charges, 29-year-old Kailey Peterschein was charged with 28 counts of buying, receiving or possessing counterfeit money, 13 counts of possession of identity documents, and 11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Sydney Grey, 43, was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and one count each of identity fraud and obstructing a peace officer.

Peterschein and Grey are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12 and Jan. 28, respectively.