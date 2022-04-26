Two arrested, RCMP seize drugs, weapons, stolen vehicle

RCMP arrested two men after pulling them over and determining the vehicle they were driving was stolen.

On April 25 at 7:40 a.m., Hinton RCMP received a report of a potential impaired driver on Highway 40 south of Hinton.

RCMP said they found the vehicle, determined it had been stolen from Cochrane and arrested the men “without incident.”

During the investigation, police also found:

16 ounces of methamphetamine

One ounce of fentanyl

Two sawed off shotguns

A prohibited magazine

Ammunition

Machetes, knives and break in instruments

James Fredrick Benard, 29, of Medicine Hat and Donald Benjamin Birnie-Browne, 39, of Three Hills have each been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possession of break in instruments

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime Over $5,000

Benard is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited.

“This is a significant quantity of methamphetamine which has been removed off our streets,” said Acting Detachment Commander Sgt. Graham Gurski.

“The seizure of these illegal drugs and firearms will have a meaningful impact for the residents of Hinton and Yellowhead County.”

Following a hearing, Benard was remanded into custody and Birnie-Browne was released with conditions. Both men are scheduled to appear in Hinton Provincial Court on May 4.