One person was taken to hospital after an assault in west Edmonton on Thursday night.

The call came in around 11 p.m. in the area of Stony Plain Road and 157 Street.

No one has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Police were also called to an unrelated assault a few minutes later at 156 Street and 100 A Avenue.

A person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the second assault.

A previous version of this article indicated that there were three assaults in the area. Police have now updated that number to two.