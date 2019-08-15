Two buildings damaged by early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a fire at a house near the stadium on Aug. 15, 2019. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 5:24AM MDT
Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house near the stadium on Thursday morning.
The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. for a house on 112 Avenue and 86 Street.
The fire damaged one house and a secondary building.
It’s not clear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.