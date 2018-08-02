A day after a water main break in Edmonton’s downtown core caused chaos, EPCOR said the cleanup was still underway, and power had not yet been fully restored.

EPCOR spokesperson Tim Le Riche told CTV News power has been restored to all but two buildings in the affected area. The company is waiting for the owner of the two buildings to repair the electrical system before service is completely restored.

Temporary water hookups are in place for most businesses in the area, and others have access to portable water sources.

As for the water main break, crews are working to excavate the pipe and survey the damage.

On Wednesday, Edmonton Fire Rescue crews were called to a building on Capital Boulevard (108 Street) after 9 a.m., and found two electrical rooms in a building off of Jasper Avenue were flooded.

Firefighters evacuated 30 people from an office building.

EPCOR determined water from a break had seeped underground, and impacted electrical equipment which prompted a power outage.

Water from the break could also be seen flooding parts of the intersection of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street for much of the day.

Edmonton Transit was forced to close Corona LRT Station for much of the day due to flooding.