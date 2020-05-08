EDMONTON -- Two people have been charged with assault with a weapon after a man was hit in the head with a baseball bat in St. Albert Wednesday.

The altercation took place shortly after midnight outside the Sturgeon Point Villas. A police investigation revealed that a man pulled a knife on the victim before a woman hit him with the baseball bat. The victim's truck was also damaged.

The 33 year-old man who was attacked was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not go to the hospital.

The man and woman, both from St. Albert, were later arrested after fleeing the area. The man was in possession of 10 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, police said.

Jordan Anderson, 32, is charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Breaching an undertakingResisting Arrest

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Katrina Anderson, 35, is charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Mischief Under $5,000

The two are scheduled to appear in court July 20.